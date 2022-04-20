Imran Khan says ‘army more important than me’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that the army is more important them me for this country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Imran Khan has addressed the Twitter Space for the first time in which he clarified that his political party has never talked against the armed forces but strengthened them. “Army is more important for this country than Imran Khan.”

He said that he has led a political struggle against the mafia for 26 years. “In Pakistan, two families used to rule here. It is crucial to change the system to bring real change. When I started efforts to bring a systematic change, the corrupt mafia including the sugar mafia has gathered against me.”

READ: IMRAN KHAN ADVISED TO ADDRESS LAHORE RALLY VIA VIDEO LINK AMID SECURITY THREAT

“I was aware of their unity and now, these people are imposed on the country who were involved in corruption. A criminal gang has been imposed on this country.”

‘Faced blackmailing’

While sharing his experiences, Imran Khan admitted that he faced blackmailing from the coalition parties during his tenure. “Our coalition government was run after compromises. I want to appeal with the nation to elect us with a two-third majority in the parliament to form a strong government in the Centre.”

He also admitted that party tickets had been awarded to the wrong candidates in the elections. However, the same mistakes will never be repeated in the future after experiencing blackmailing and party violations.

“The current scenario is very different as the nation has sensed the foreign conspiracy for the first time in the country that led to a regime change.” The former premier was of the view that the foreign conspirators would never win to launch a successful plot against a regime until they are aided by internal elements like Mir Jafar.

“The most corrupt people have become part of the cabinet. Half of them are on bail. They are now blaming the PTI for increasing the troubles despite our political party leaving the power at a time when the country has the highest rate of exports and remittances.”

Election campaign in rural Sindh

The PTI chairman announced leading a strong election campaign in the rural parts of Sindh. He said that the Zardari mafia has made the people of Sindh its slaves and ruling over them.

Comments