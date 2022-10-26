Imran Khan says biggest ‘dacoit’ has become Pakistan’s PM

SIALKOT: Lashing out at PM Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said that the biggest ‘dacoit’ has become prime minister of Pakistan.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention in Sialkot, Imran Khan said he will never accept the ‘corrupt rulers’ and added will continue to fight them.

“I see the future of Pakistan is in danger because of these thieves,”, the PTI chief said and asked the masses to raise their voices in front of injustice and criminal-mind people.

Imran Khan said the country cannot progress until the supremacy of the rule of the law and added that you [lawyers] have an important role in the country’s progress.

Imran Khan said, the opposition kept on seeking NRO-II from him while being the premier of Pakistan, but he denied it as it would be a betrayal with the country. Earlier, addressing the students at Govt Murray Graduate College Sialkot, Imran Khan said youth is the future of Pakistan. Those nations go up who spend money on education.

The former prime minister said that you will find justice in human society and civilized societies cannot be ruled by power. Here the strongman considers himself above the law, he even commits robberies and gets NRO while petty thieves go to jails, he added.

Commenting on the tragic killing of senior journalist and former anchorperson ARY News, Arshad Sharif, Imran Khan said he [Arshad] was a journalist of Pakistan who stood on the path of truth.

He was martyred for standing for speaking truth, Imran Khan claimed. The nation will always remember Arshad Sharif for his services to the country.

In the end, the former premier also invited masses to join Azadi March from Lahore on Friday to get rid of the ‘imported govt’.

