Imran Khan says efforts afoot to keep him in jail for 10 years

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Monday said efforts were afoot to keep him in jail for 10 years using ‘sedition law’, ARY News reported.

In a series of Tweets, PTI Chief Imran Khan said the whole London plan has been exposed now. “The plan is to humiliate me by putting Bushra Bibi in jail.”

So now the complete London plan is out. Using pretext of violence while I was inside the jail, they have assumed the role of judge, jury and executioner. The Plan now is to humiliate me by putting Bushra begum in jail, and using some sedition law to keep me inside for next ten… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

After putting me in jail for 10 years, then they will complete the crackdown on PTI leaders and workers and finally, they will ban the largest and only federal party of Pakistan, Imran Khan said in his tweet.

Imran Khan also claimed that not only Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers but also civilians were being deliberately tortured۔

Read more: Imran Khan asks PTI leaders to adopt aggressive strategy

He said that the internet would be suspended again today.

Terming the JUI-F’s protest outside Supreme Court as a pressure tactic, the former prime minister said they are protesting only for one purse to ‘stop’ CJ SC from giving the verdict in the Punjab poll as per the constitution.

The JUIF Drama being done outside the SC tomorrow is only for one purpose, to overawe the Chief Justice of Pakistan so that he doesn’t give a verdict according to the constitution. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 14, 2023

He added that Pakistan has already witnessed a brutal attack on the Supreme Court in 1997, when Pakistan Muslim League attacked and forced the then CJP Justice Sajjad Ali Shah to resign.

“My message to the people is that I will continue to fight for real freedom till the last drop of my blood.”