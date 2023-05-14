Imran Khan asks PTI leaders to adopt aggressive strategy

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has asked the party leaders to adopt an aggressive strategy against the current rulers, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Imran Khan issued the directives during a key session of PTI central leaders in Lahore today. While addressing the PTI leaders, he directed them to devise an aggressive strategy as they reached the finish line.

He asked PTI leaders to take brave decisions as the political movement entered the conclusive phase.

Khan said that they are playing a T20 match but not a Test. “Arrests and raids are telling us that the rulers are facing extreme pressure. PTI leaders will no more be needed to run any election campaign as it will be run by the government itself. I will never step back from this independence struggle.”

The former premier said that the government lodged a bogus and false case of Al-Qadir University against him and Shahzad Akbar will soon apprise the party leaders regarding its details.

The PTI central leaders expressed solidarity with the Supreme Court (SC) and condemned the use of the students of seminaries for invading the apex court.

After the session, a PTI declaration stated that the government’s tactic to blackmail the top court will be responded to via public power. The PTI leaders expressed concerns over the access of a ruling party’s ‘armed militia’ to the Red Zone.

The political party rejected the ‘state propaganda’ against the PTI on the basis of the May 9 incidents. The political party also announced to lodge cases against the interior minister and Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) caretaker chief ministers over the deaths of citizens during protests.

Moreover, the PTI demanded the formation of a high-level commission, comprising judges of the Supreme Court (SC) to investigate the events of May 9 – the day party chairman Imran Khan was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust Case.