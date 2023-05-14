PTI Senator Saifullah Niazi ‘arrested’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has claimed that Senator Saifullah Niazi has been arrested in Islamabad amid a crackdown against party leaders and workers following ‘violent protests’ after arrest of party chairman Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI stated the Islamabad police arrested the leader and have moved him to an undisclosed location now.

The PTI has demanded the immediate release of party leaders who were “illegally arrested” following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police have launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed from Lahore.

The party leader’s secretary said that Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was arrested on Saturday when he was going to court for an appearance.