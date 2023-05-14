PTI leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed arrested from Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab Police on Sunday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed from Lahore, his secretary confirmed Sunday.

He said that Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was arrested on Saturday when he was going to court for an appearance.

The arrests were made following the violent protests, arson and vandalism by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers after the arrest of Imran Khan.

Earlier, Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid from hospital.

Yasmin, who was still waiting for her release from Kot Lakhpat Jail has earlier experienced a rapid deterioration in her health. The PTI leader was rushed to the Services Hospital in Lahore where her treatment is underway.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court ordered the immediate release of 17 PTI women workers, including former Punjab health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Several PTI leaders including, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Jamsheed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Cheema, Falak Naz Chitrali and Malika Bukhari, Shireen Mazari, Qasim Suri, Ali Muhammad Khan and others had been arrested for ‘provoking’ people for violent protests’ following the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan.