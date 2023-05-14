PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi arrested from Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi has been arrested in Karachi amid an ongoing crackdown against the party, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the police arrested the Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) from Karachi’s Pehlwan Goth following his participation in ‘peaceful protests’ staged by the PTI in a bid to “Save the Constitution and Save Pakistan”.

In a statement, the police said several cases were registered against Firdous Shamim Naqvi during the recent protests following the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan – who was later released on Supreme Court’s (SC) orders.

The senior PTI leader was leading a rally in different areas. Meanwhile, the police have also detained four female party workers from Insaf House at Shahre Faisal.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehmood-ur-Rasheed from Lahore.

The party leader’s secretary said that Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was arrested on Saturday when he was going to court for an appearance.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police have launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.

PM Shehbaz wants ‘PTI protestors’ in jail within 72 hours

A day earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to arrest all culprits and attackers behind the vandalism and arson at the Jinnah House and military and civil installations within 72 hours.

“All the culprits, planners, instigators, and attackers involved in the vandalism should be arrested in the next 72 hours,” he said and added, “This is a critical task that requires swift action to ensure the safety and security of our citizens.”

“It is time to do or die or now or never. The real culprits who showed this kind of enmity against the motherland should be arrested and produced in anti-terrorism courts under the relevant laws. These elements should be arrested immediately,” PM maintained.

Imran Khan’s arrest

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

The PTI chief was taken into custody by Rangers personnel, who were acting on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) warrant, from the premises of Islamabad High Court where the former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple cases registered against him.

Later on, Islamabad High Court (IHC) barred authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases, even those are undisclosed, registered across the country until Monday (May 15).

The court also granted protective bail to PTI chief in three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and stopped authorities from arresting him till May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9.