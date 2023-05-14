PTI seeks ‘high-level commission’ to probe events of May 9

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday demanded the formation of a high-level commission, comprising judges of the Supreme Court (SC) to investigate the events of May 9 – the day party chairman Imran Khan was arrested in Al-Qadir Trust Case, ARY News reported.

The PTI issued the statement after an important meeting of central leaders to review the situation after the ‘constitutional violation’ by the federal government and non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s (SC) order of holding Punjab elections.

During the meeting chaired by party Chairman Imran Khan, the participants held a detailed discussion on overall political situation and future course of plan.

In a statement, it rejected the “false and baseless propaganda” carried out against the party using the events that took place on May 9. “Tehreek-e-Insaf is a completely peaceful, democratic political party and believes in politics within the realm of law,” it added.

The statement noted that the Tehreek-i-Insaf’s 27-year history was completely devoid of violence and incitement. “Even in the most difficult situations, the party and its chairman Imran Khan did not stray away from the bounds of the law,” it added.

Referring to the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, the statement noted that PTI protested at thousands of places across the country after the ‘murderous attack of November 3, but not a single stone was thrown’.

It demanded a comprehensive investigation into the “deliberate attempts to create chaos during the peaceful protest, and the entire plan of shooting at civilians.”

In this regard, the party demanded that a high-level commission, comprising judges of the Supreme Court (SC), should probe the events of May 9.

The PTI also condemned the government’s recent ban on the internet and social media across the country, calling the move an attempt to “suppress the truth”.

It demanded that the government immediately restore internet connection.

‘Cases to be registered over killing of innocent citizens’

The PTI, in its statement, stated that cases should be registered against those behind the killing of “innocent citizens”, who lost their lives during chaotic protests that ensued after party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest.

The statement noted that all the officers involved in attacks on PTI protesters, including Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and caretaker chief ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, will be named in first information reports (FIR).

The party expressed solidarity with PTI supporters who were thrown behind bars, only for opposing the “abduction of party chairman Imran Khan”.

It further stated that full legal action from the national to the local level would be taken for the release of detained leaders and workers.

Al-Qadir Trust

The PTI said that the Al-Qadir Trust case was “nothing but a cowardly attempt” to attempt former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife.

In the statement, the party declared Imran’s arrest ‘worst political revenge’.

‘No legal standing of Punjab caretaker govt’

In the statement, the PTI pointed out that there was no legal or constitutional standing of the caretaker government in Punjab, referring to the Supreme Court’s deadline of May 14 for polls in the province.

“Not holding elections in Punjab today after the order of the Constitution and the Supreme Court is an attempt to brutally kill the Constitution,” it said.

During the meeting, the party agreed to prepare a comprehensive legal action plan regarding the future of the caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Immediate holding of clean and transparent elections across the country is the only constitutional way to achieve internal stability and effective solution to political and economic crises,” the PTI said.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.