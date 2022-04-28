Imran Khan says his family being targeted through ‘fake news’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that he and his wife were being targeted through ‘fake news.’

A delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors on Thursday called on former PM Imran Khan in which bilateral issues and matters related to mutual interest were discussed in detail.

The meeting also discussed interference in the country’s politics as a result of external conspiracies and change of government. The delegation sought the cooperation of Imran Khan in countering fake news, which he accepted.

Read more: Govt decides legislation against fake news

Chairman PTI said that rumours and fake news are definitely big problems. We have always been working to prevent rumour making and fake news. We will continue to fight against it, he added.

“I, my wife, are being targeted via ‘fake news’, after the defeat, false news, accusations are being levelled, the enemy as a state also uses rumour-mongering as a weapon,” he said. Journalists have a key role to play in curbing fake news, encouraging the growth and development of independent media in the country.

