Imran Khan says long march towards Islamabad to take place in October

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Saturday that his party’s upcoming long march towards Islamabad would take place in October, however, he did not reveal the exact date, ARY News reported.

In an interview with private news channel, Imran Khan said that he had completed the planning for the next long march, however, he would not reveal the plan to anyone.

“Long march will be held in October,” Khan said, adding that he could take back his long march if the incumbent government announces fresh elections.

He predicted that the march to Islamabad would be the “biggest” in Pakistan’s history and a “sea of people” would flood into the city.

In response to a question, the PTI chief said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has failed to hold negotiations with the IMF, adding that “imported government” neither increased remittances nor exports.

On Sharif’s family cases, he went on to say that after Maryam and Shehbaz Sharif, other leaders including former president Zardari and PML-N supreme Nawaz Sharif will also be acquitted in all cases after the changes in NAB laws.

He also lashed out at the incumbent chief election commissioner, saying that he had never seen such a biased ECP chief.

Regarding US President Joe Biden’s statement on Pakistan’s nuclear program and Shehbaz govt’s foreign policy, the former prime minister said failed attempts were made by the “imported government” to reset ties with the United States.

