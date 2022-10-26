Imran Khan says Islamabad long march will be ‘biggest’ in Pakistan’s history

SIALKOT: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his party’s long march towards Islamabad for the country’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” will be the decisive one, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While addressing workers convention in Sialkot, Imran Khan said that October 28 long march would be the “biggest” in Pakistan’s history. He urged Sialkot people to come out in big numbers and march towards Islamabad for real independence.

The PTI chairman emphasised that he was calling people to Islamabad for a “revolution” and not for politics.

“People from across Pakistan would reach Islamabad as soon I enter federal capital,” he added.

While criticizing Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the PTI chief said they were slaves of America with their wealth stashed abroad.

Earlier today, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said that the biggest ‘dacoit’ has become prime minister of Pakistan.

Addressing a lawyers’ convention in Sialkot, Imran Khan said he will never accept the ‘corrupt rulers’ and added will continue to fight them.

“I see the future of Pakistan is in danger because of these thieves,”, the PTI chief said and asked the masses to raise their voices in front of injustice and criminal-mind people.

Imran Khan said the country cannot progress until the supremacy of the rule of the law and added that you [lawyers] have an important role in the country’s progress.

