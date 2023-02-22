Imran Khan says ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ aimed at achieving ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said PTI was launching the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ for two important reasons, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter Imran Khan said there were two main reasons for the campaign that aimed at achieving ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ [real freedom].

“One, it is a peaceful, non-violent protest against the attack on our constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental rights,” he wrote while highlighting that illegal corruption cases and FIRs were being registered against the PTI leaders.

حقیقی آزادی کیلئےآج ہم دو بنیادی محرّکات و اہداف کےتحت جیل بھرو تحریک کا آغاز کررہےہیں۔ اوّل: یہ ہمیں آئین کےتحت میسّربنیادی حقوق پر یلغار کیخلاف ایک پرامن اور غیرمتشدد احتجاج ہے۔ہمیں جعلی FIRs، نیب کےمقدموں، زیرِحراست تشدد، اور میڈیا و سماجی میڈیا سے وابستہ افراد پر — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 22, 2023

“Two, it is against the economic meltdown brought on by cabal of crooks who have money laundered billions in looted wealth & gotten NROs for themselves,” Mr Khan said, adding that the government’s policies have crushed the poor and middle class “under the burden of spiraling inflation & rising unemployment”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters have started gathering at Zaman Park, the residence of the party chairman Imran Khan in Lahore, to kick off the ‘Jail Bharo Movement’ today.

