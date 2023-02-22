PTI to kick off ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from Lahore today

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters have started gathering at Zaman Park, the residence of the party chairman Imran Khan in Lahore, to kick off the ‘Jail Bharo Movement’ today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

On February 17, former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan announced to start the Jail Bharo Tehreek [fill the jail movement] on February 22.

The ‘Jail Bharo Movement’ will begin from Mall Road Charing Cross at 2pm today. On the directions of Imran Khan, as many as 200 leaders and workers will surrender themselves for the ‘Jail Bharo Movement’ today.

Former Punjab governor Umar Cheema, Senator Walid Iqbal, former Punjab minister Murad Raas, PTI ticket holders Muhammad Madni and Fawad Bhalar and others will surrender themselves in the first phase.

Read more: Jail Bharo Tehreek: PTI Lahore finalises strategy for first phase

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to observe a sit-in at the Charing Cross if its leader and workers are not arrested.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Lahore has finalised its strategy for the first phase of the Jail Bharo Tehreek following the directives of Imran Khan.

The political party would organise an event in honour of the leaders and workers at 12:30 pm tomorrow. Later, the leaders and workers would depart for Charing Cross en route Jail Road under the leadership of PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Comments