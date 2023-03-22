Imran Khan says ‘judiciary, lawyers will protect Constitution’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said that everyone must stand behind the judiciary and lawyers with expectation that they will protect the Constitution, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Reacting to the postponement of Punjab polls, Imran Khan said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has violated the Constitution by postponing the provincial elections till October.

In a Twitter thread, Khan said, “Today everyone must stand behind the legal community – the judiciary & lawyers – with expectation that they will protect Constitution.”

The PTI chief added, “For if this is accepted today then it is the end of Rule of Law in Pakistan.”

He said that PTI dissolved two provincial legislatures with expectation that elections would be held in 90 days as clearly given in our Constitution. “We did not take this action to allow a bunch of fascists to impose a reign of terror, violating the Constitution & Rule of Law.”

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced to delay of the Punjab polls which were scheduled to be held on April 30.

According to details, the ECP withdrew the Punjab Election Program notification issued on March 8 and decided to postpone the Punjab election and announced October 08 as the new date for elections in Punjab.

The ECP spokesman said that President Dr Arif Alvi has also been informed about the postponement of polls in Punjab, adding that the new election schedule will release soon.

The spokesperson added that the elections were postponed under Article 218(3) and Sections 58 and 8C of the Election Act, 2017.

“A meeting with all the stakeholder institutions and departments was held to review the schedule of the Punjab election, according to the briefing, it is not possible to hold peaceful elections in the current situation,” the spokesman said.

