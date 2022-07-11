Imran Khan says Nawaz Sharif, Zardari ruined country

LODHRAN: Reacting to the incident that happened with Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said it was not misbehavior but the fact that Ahsan Iqbal is a thief and a traitor.

Addressing a public gathering in Lodhran in connection with the Punjab by-elections, Imran Khan said that if Ahsan Iqbal went to eat an eatery, but got what he deserve.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif is amazing whenever he sees a foreign envoy, he starts putting cake in his mouth! He should be ashamed of himself. Mentioning the names of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and family and former president and PPP chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the PTI chairman said that the country has been ruined by the two big plunderers.

Khan went on to say that during his tenure, he had prepared cases against Zardari, members of his family and of Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah but an unidentified ‘power’ prevented them from being punished. “I tried everything to prosecute them, but whatever that power did not let me,” he said, adding that he will disclose more details about it at a later time. “Those who had power, they did not think their (Zardari’s) theft was bad enough,” he said.

Imran Khan alleged that with the help of Chief Election Commissioner, Hamza Shahbaz is trying to steal the Punjab by-elections. There is a Mr. X sitting in Lahore who is colluding with the Election Commission. Mr. X knows that our competition is with those who are distributing money.

On the devastation caused by rains in Karachi, Imran Khan said that Karachi is the economic capital. If it goes up, then Pakistan goes up. Two dacoits have come to the country. One is the Sharif family and the other is Zardari.

The PPP has been ruling in Sindh for 14 years. As long as Zardari’s dacoit is in control of Sindh, the province cannot move forward. Sindh’s money is stolen and goes to Dubai.

