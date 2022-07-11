Pak Army, Rangers’ rescue operation underway after heavy showers in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Army and Ranger troops have joined rescue and relief activities with the concerned departments as heavy downpour sinks most parts of the metropolitan.

Currently, 388 dewatering teams of Army, CBC and DHA are continously working to drain water from various affected areas especially Southern district.

The water level at few places has already receded due to extensive joint efforts. Apart from that Army/ Rangers troops are continuously helping public stranded on roads .

Several main roads and streets were completely flooded and Abdullah Shah Ghazi, KPT and Submarine underpasses were closed for traffic.

Most areas of Defense and Clifton are inundated with almost waist-high water in some areas similar other areas are reporting a similar situation.

Highways leading out of the city were also inundated due to excessive rainfall. The Karachi – Hyderabad track of the highway was closed due to flooding.

Heavy rainfall has once again exposed the city’s drainage system and the Sindh government’s claims regarding its rain emergency plans.

The port city received high amounts of rainfall with PAF Base Masroor recording rainfall of 119.5mm. DHA Phase-II received 106mm of rain while 76mm was recorded in Quaidabad. 65 mm at PAF Base Faisal, 56mm in Orangi Town, 49mm at Old Terminal, 46mm in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and 29mm at Jinnah Terminal.

