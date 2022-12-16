Imran Khan says ‘no more sacred cows, rule of law is important’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan said Friday that there should be no sacred cow and the rule of law is important in the country, ARY News reported.

While addressing lawyers’ convention in Lahore via video link, Imran Khan stressed the rule of law in the country. He said that there is only one solution to end the crisis in the country which is the rule of law.

He said that there is a rule of power in the country instead of law. He added that the rule of law gives a level playing field to all citizens while the country would not achieve prosperity and development goals due to the rule of power.

The former premier was of the view that it is unfortunate to see around 750,000 skilled persons leaving the country during the last seven months.

The PTI chief alleged that the current rulers were given NRO 2 and cases against the ‘big thieves’ were dissolved. He vowed to continue his struggle against the corrupt elements in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan announced to unveil date for the dissolution of the assemblies on December 17 in a key gathering on Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

Imran Khan has ended the confusion regarding the PTI’s stance on the dissolution of the assemblies. The PTI chief held an important session with the party’s senior leaders. Sources added that the PTI senior leaders suggested dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on the same date.

Imran Khan said that he has received opinions from all party leaders. He added that he will not announce his decision as the time of consultation has concluded. Imran Khan announced that the assemblies will be dissolved in December.

