Imran Khan says not appearing before courts due to ‘security threats’

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday reiterated he is not appearing before courts due to ‘security threats’, ARY News reported.

In his statement, Imran Khan said he has no trust on the incumbent government and asked the Supreme Court (SC) to ensure his security during his appearances in the court.

He also gave suggestions to club his all cases and conduct virtual hearing, if the government is unable to give him security.

Imran Khan said same thing happened in India, where cases of the prime ministers were clubbed and heard under a single roof.

Read more: Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrant issued in judge ‘threat’ case

Earlier in the day, a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the judge ‘threat’ case.

The PTI chairman on Aug 20 condemned police as well as the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and AD&SJ Zeba Chaudhry.

