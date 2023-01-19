Imran Khan says Pakistan cannot afford any delay in elections

LAHORE: Following the dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan asserted that the country cannot afford any delay in elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The former premier made these remarks during a meeting with PTI parliamentary committee – formed to deliberate over the names for the caretaker Punjab set-up. PTI’s Central Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry was also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the participants deliberate over names for the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM). The meeting considered names Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, Naveed Cheema and Naseer Khan for caretaker chief minister.

The meeting decided to forward two names to parliamentary committee after final consultation with Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan reiterated that Pakistan cannot afford any delay in elections. “Jeopardising the transparency of elections amid critical situation is enmity with the nation”, he noted, stressing the need of conducting immediate and transparent elections.

Regarding the caretaker set-up, the PTI Chairman said that his party was nominating personalities with the best reputation and ability. “The constitutional requirement of caretaker government should be fulfilled seriously,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan formed a six-member parliamentary committee for finalising the nomination for the caretaker Punjab chief minister (CM) post.

The parliamentary committee was formed in pursuance of letters written to the Punjab Assembly speaker by the Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz and Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

The committee members include Malik Ahmed Khan, Hassan Murtaza, Nadeem Kamran, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Raja Basharat and Makhdoom Hashim Jawab Bakht.

The issue of the nomination of the caretaker chief minister of Punjab was referred to the parliamentary committee after the ruling alliance and opposition failed to finalised caretaker CM Punjab.

After dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, consultations between the ruling PTI and PML-Q, and the opposition Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) are underway for appointment of the caretaker chief minister.

Opposition leader Hamza Shehbaz has sent names of Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi and Ahad Raza Cheema to Punjab governor for appointment as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

The PTI-PMLQ has finalized three names for the caretaker Punjab CM. The names included Cabinet Secretary Ahmad Nawaz Sukhera, former health minister Naseer Khan and former chief secretary Nasir Saeed Khosa.

