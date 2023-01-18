Parliamentary panel to decide on nomination of Punjab Caretaker CM

LAHORE: The issue of the nomination of the caretaker chief minister of Punjab has been sent to the parliamentary committee for decision, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman has written letter to the Speaker Punjab Assembly for constitution of a parliamentary committee over nomination of the caretaker CM of the province.

Following dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, the government and opposition expedited consultations for a caretaker set-up in province.

Speaker provincial assembly will form a six-member committee, comprises of three members each from the government and the opposition.

PML-N, the largest opposition party in the provincial assembly, is expected to nominate Malik Ahmad Khan, Khalil Tahir Sindhu and People’s Party’s Hassan Murtaza as its nominees for the committee.

In case the matter won’t decide in the parliamentary committee, the issue of the nomination of Punjab’s caretaker chief minister will be forwarded to the election commission for final decision.

Before the 2018 general elections the opposition and the government were failed to strike a consensus over the name for the caretaker chief minister of Punjab and the matter was decided by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The election body had nominated Prof. Hassan Askari to lead the caretaker setup in the province before the election.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi forwarded the summary of dissolution on Thursday, and as per the Constitution, the assembly dissolved within 48 hours regardless of the governor’s decision.

According to Article 112 of the Constitution, the assembly stands automatically “dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the chief minister has so advised” if the governor does not do it.

