Imran Khan says ‘PDM wants to get out of elections’

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said that ‘it is now clear what wants – any which way to get out of elections’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While slamming the rulers, Imran Khan wrote on Twitter, “They brought in an unconstitutional bill on SC [Supreme Court] & an NA [National Assembly] resolution against judiciary. Now tomorrow an NSC meeting is called to try & use security as pretext for postponement of elections. This will pit armed forces directly against not just judiciary but also the nation.”

Condemning Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest, Khan tweeted, “Today complete law of the jungle prevails in Pak. PDM & handlers have a one point agenda – that is to go after PTI workers & leadership. It was decided preemptively to arrest Ali Amin Gandapur despite bails. But they will still be decimated in the elections InshaAllah.”

Yesterday, Khan said that the nation is heading towards the supremacy of law after the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict in the election delay case.

While addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Youm-e-Tashakur event, “We welcome the SC verdict [in the election delay case] because we are hearing towards the supremacy of law.”

Imran Khan said that the doctrine of necessity had been adopted to violate the Constitution in the past. “The judges were threatened and propaganda was started against their families. The powerful persons were trying to stop the judges from backing the Constitution.”

The PTI chief said that the government was bound to conduct elections in 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly in accordance with the Constitution.

Khan alleged that the ruling parties started propaganda against the families of the SC judges after the top court ordered them to hold elections in 90 days. He added that the SC verdict has put the country on the path of the supremacy of law.

He slammed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for giving statements about ‘martial law’. Khan said that those who want to see martial law are not loyal to the country.

