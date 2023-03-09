PTI has won the match: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Thursday, “disqualify me or arrest me, we have won the match,” ARY News reported.

During an interview with senior journalists, Imran Khan claimed that the rulers are planning to declare him disqualified or sent him to jail in ‘fake cases’. He said that disqualify him or arrest him PTI won the match against Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He said that the events of the March 8 – election rally – were part two of the events that happened on May 25 – Jail Bharo Tehreek-. He alleged that the police officer involved in yesterday’s incident was the same officer involved in May 25 incident.

"مجھے نا اہل کریں یا گرفتار میچ ہم جیت چکے ہیں۔۔" چیئرمین پی ٹی آئی عمران خان کی سینئر صحافیوں سے ملاقات

Khan further alleged that the incumbent government is fleeing from elections and trying to ‘eliminate’ him from politics.

“Section 144 is over, PTI will soon stage protests on the streets again,” said Imran Khan. He further announced to hold an election rally soon.

The former PM Khan expressed concern that if the elections aren’t held within 90 days, the constitution and law will be destroyed.

In a reply to the journalist’s question, PTI chief Imran Khan said, “He doesn’t want to hold any talks with ‘thieves’ and said that the PTI is ready to compete in the elections.”

