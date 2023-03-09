Rulers might kill a notable personality to delay elections: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former primer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday expressed fear that the rulers might assassinate a notable personality to delay the election.

Imran Khan alleged that the current rulers want to declare him disqualified for contesting the polls and sent him behind the bars.

During an interview with BBC, the former premier said, “a party with which the people of the country are with, does not need crutches.”

Answering a question, he said, “All he wants is to hold elections in the country and for that, he is ready to talk to anyone except thieves.”

Khan claimed that the incumbent government is using violence as a tactic to run away from the election, adding that the job of the caretaker set-up is to conduct elections and it has no authority to postpone them.

He said that the government is unwilling to hold polls despite the Supreme Court (SC) order to organise elections within 90 days.

The former premier Khan maintained that the current rulers want him to disqualify or sent him to jail so they can win elections.

Regarding Pervaiz Elahi’s appointment as PTI president, Khan said, “Pervaiz Elahi stayed with us in difficult times, the position was given to him to show respect.”

On March 3, Khan said that he is ready to talk with COAS General Syed Asim Munir for the betterment of the country.

Imran Khan said that he will not surrender before anyone and he is not fighting with the establishment but he can do nothing if someone is not ready to talk.

He challenged his political rivals to prove a single corruption charge against him and his wife. He asked the army chief to find any corruption case against him. He alleged that Qamar Javed Bajwa had stabbed him in the back and he should face a court martial.

