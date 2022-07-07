Imran Khan says ready for negotiations on one-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he was ready for negotiations on the issue of holding early elections, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists during a meeting, the former premier said he was ready to hold talks with anyone if early elections are guaranteed. “The doors of negotiation are open, but only on general elections,” he added.

Imran Khan said that he was concerned about the country’s situation and will continue to raise his voice for the betterment of people of Pakistan.

The PTI Chairman added that he can never see the army becoming weak, while appointment of the army chief had never been his issue. “The only solution to the current crisis in the country is an immediate and transparent election,” he added.

A day earlier, former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan said ‘even with the support of the umpires thieves cannot win Punjab by-polls’, scheduled to take place on July 17.

Addressing a public gathering in Sahiwal, Imran Khan thanked participants for coming in large numbers to the public gathering despite heavy rain and accumulated water in the jalsagah.

The former prime minister said the politics of turncoats has been exposed, adding that ‘lootas’ have joined Asif Ali Zardari and Sharifs for the lust for power.

Comments