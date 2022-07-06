Imran Khan says ‘Thieves cannot win even with umpires’ support’

SAHIWAL: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said ‘even with the support of the umpires thieves cannot win Punjab by-polls’, scheduled to take place on July 17, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Sahiwal, Imran Khan thanked participants for coming in large numbers to the public gathering despite heavy rain and accumulated water in the jalsagah.

The former prime minister said the politics of turncoats has been exposed, adding that ‘lootas’ have joined Asif Ali Zardari and Sharifs for the lust for power.

Lashing out at his political opponents, Khan said Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharif family are only concerned with their wealth they have no sympathy for the general public.

He also reiterated his claim that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is trying to ensure the victory of the ‘imported govt’.

Read more: Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan to address 17 rallies

“Even if empires are with you, we will defeat you,” Imran Khan said in his message to the political opponents.

Imran Khan asked the masses to check voter lists before Punjab by-polls on 20 seats. He vowed to win all 20 seats on July 17.

Paying rich tributes to the journalists for standing with truth, he said the government is pressuring the journalists and those who are raising their voice for the country are being booked in cases.

