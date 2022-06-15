Imran Khan says reality of ‘threatening cipher’ cannot be denied

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said no one can deny the reality of the cipher issue, ARY News reported.

While giving the answers to the questions on social media, Imran Khan said on March 7, US envoy Donald Lu in a meeting with the Pakistani envoy threatened to oust my government. The envoy confirmed the whole development through a cipher to the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

Imran Khan said all of a sudden, after tabling of the no-confidence motion, a few PTI MNAs and allied parties thought to leave the government by cursing it.

We have all the details of the people who met the officials of the US consulate, he added.

Responding to the question about DG ISPR Major General Iftikhar Babar’s comments on the cipher, Imran Khan said: “Will DG ISPR decide was there any ‘conspiracy’ or not.” It can be the point of view of DG ISPR Major General Iftikhar Babar, but he cannot pass the judgement.

He reiterated his demand for the formation of the judicial commission to probe the ‘threatening cipher’ to find out the hidden facts in the issue. “Supreme Court should form a committee and investigate the matter.”

The former prime minister said corrupt people have been imposed on the country, Asif Ali Zardari, and Shehbaz Sharif want to settle their own corruption cases, they are destroying FIA and NAB, he alleged.

Expressing non-trust in the ECP, Imran Khan alleged that the elimination have been made on the wish of ‘Shehzada and Shehzadi’ [Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz].

He also lauded the nation for hitting the streets after the ouster of his government and directed the youth to start preparing for the next elections and get their vote registered in the ECP.

