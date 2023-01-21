Supremacy of rule of law key to nation’s progress: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has emphasised the need for Supremacy of rule of law, saying that the latter was necessary for the nation’s progress and prosperity, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the former premier made these remarks during meeting with Insaf Lawyers Wing at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park. A number of lawyers announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during the meeting.

Imran Khan maintained that rule of law was the key to ensure good governance in the country, urging the lawyers to raise awareness about the supremacy of rule of law among the people of Pakistan.

He noted that there was a dire need for the supremacy of rule of law in Sindh and Balochistan, asking the lawyers to prepare for legal and constitutional struggle.

The PTI chief also lambasted the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over ‘rigging’ in the local government (LG) elections, saying that all major political parties have reservations on results of the local body polls.

“PPP has ruined the Sindh province by its corruption,” he said, criticising the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not taking ‘any action against the rigging’.

Speaking of the Wazirabad attack, Imran Khan alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and another person was involved in the assassination attempt.

“They launched blasphemy campaign against me on social media,” he said, adding that PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and Marriyum Aurangzeb levelled ‘false’ allegations in the press conferences.

Read More: Imran Khan slams PPP for irregularities in Sindh LG polls

Earlier in January, Imran Khan said that his political party’s vote bank will not be affected by his disqualification as the people will vote for his party’s narrative.

Imran Khan, while talking to senior journalists, said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) failed to deliver to the Pakistanis on all fronts. He directly blamed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for intensifying the crises.

He said that voices are being raised within the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). “I still have many cards to surprise the PDM. The dissolution of the Punjab Assembly was a brilliant stroke against the PDM which will be remembered for decades.”

Comments