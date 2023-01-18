Imran Khan slams PPP for irregularities in Sindh LG polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has censured the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the alleged irregularities in the recent local government (LG) polls in Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In a Twitter thread, Imran Khan said, “After getting reports on the latest LG elections in Sindh it is apparent that the PPP has no commitment to fair and free elections.”

“Instead it uses force, blackmail, police harassment, money to get votes. Now also clear why the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Cabal of Crooks and their handlers sabotaged electronic voting machines (EVMs),” he added.

READ: HAFIZ NAEEM ANNOUNCES TO BLOCK ROADS ACROSS COUNTRY IF MANDATE STOLEN

Khan said, “EVMs allow for transparency and immediate results so prevent rigging – engineering of results. Right now results of LG elections which should have come out within a few hours at most, were coming out in a staggering delay some for days, allowing for massive foul play.”

While criticising the ruling coalition, the PTI chief said, “If this is the sort of elections ECP, the state and PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement[ want then the stability that elections are meant to bring will not happen. Instead such manipulated elections will only cause more agitation, polarisation and anarchy.”

After getting reports on the latest LG elections in Sindh it is apparent that the PPP has no commitment to fair & free elections. Instead it uses force, blackmail, police harassment, money to get votes. Now also clear why the ECP, Cabal of Crooks & their handlers sabotaged EVMs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 18, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) are protesting after the alleged manipulation of LG polls results in different union councils (UCs) of the metropolis.

Earlier, PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi said that his political party did not accept the local government (LG) results and there is no chance of any alliance with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, He said that political engineering was committed in the recent LG polls.

WATCH: ALI ZAIDI INJURED AS PPP, PTI WORKERS CLASH IN KARACHI

He said that PTI was not contesting against the PPP but the whole Sindh government. He said that state machinery was used in the LG polls while the Sindh government spread confusion among the citizens till the final day of the LG elections.

Zaidi claimed that PTI won many seats but results were manipulated in the favour of the ruling PPP.

He congratulated Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for winning a large number of seats in the Karachi LG polls. Ali Zaidi said that the fate of the government is in the hands of the nation and he is standing by his statement.

Ali Zaidi said that PPP does not deserve any victory in the Karachi LG polls despite poor performance. He ruled out the possibility of the PTI and PPP alliance establishing a local government (LG). He clarified that PTI would make alliance with every political party except PPP.

Comments