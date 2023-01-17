Hafiz Naeem announces to block roads across country if mandate stolen

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced to block the roads across the country if the mandate of Karachiites is stolen after the local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

While addressing a sit-in outside a Deputy Returning Officer (DRO) office in District West, the JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said, “We will block the roads across the country if it is needed. We have won majority seats in Karachi in the recent LG polls.”

“Even if Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) spends 100 years, it cannot get a majority in Karachi. PPP’s conduct and the style of politics are based on Karachi enmity.”

He slammed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for failing to address the complaints.

He said, “The returning officers (ROs) changed the LG polls results under the nose of the Election Commissioner [Sindh]. How can we say that the election commissioner is performing his duties properly when ROs are manipulating the results?”

Hafiz Naeem said that the election commissioner should tell people if he is unable to take any action due to pressure.

“Protests are staged across the country after the manipulation of results of Karachi LG polls. The whole country is standing beside the mini-Pakistan. If anyone tries to steal our mandate, we would jam the roads across the country if it is needed.”

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that the Karachi mayor will be elected from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI). He announced to observe Youm-e-Tashakur on January 20 in Karachi after the JI’s victory in the Karachi LG polls.

He said that JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq will arrive in Karachi on Friday. Later, he announced to call off the sit-in in the District West.

Yesterday, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman claimed that his political party has documentary proof of winning most seats in the recent local government (LG) polls.

He said that they have forms 11 and 12 of 94 union councils (UCs) which declared the victory of JI candidates. He said that JI will not let anyone steal the votes.

Hafiz Naeem said that Karachi citizens showed full confidence in the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in the recent LG polls and the political party got a big mandate in the Central, East, Korangi and West districts of Karachi.

Hafiz Naeem claimed that JI has documentary proofs of nine seats with forms 11 and 12 where JI candidates were declared winners but the returning officers (ROs) issued different results.

He said that JI will use all constitutional and legal options against the flawed LG polls results. Hafiz Naeem expressed hope that after Karachi, JI will come back to the whole country in the coming days.

