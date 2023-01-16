Karachi LG polls: Hafiz Naeem says ‘results being manipulated to favour PPP’

KARACHI: Following a delay in the issuance of Karachi local government (LG) polls’ results, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman alleged that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is influencing returning officers (ROs) to manipulate numbers, ARY News reported on Monday.

While talking to the media, the JI Karachi chief claimed that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) won more than 100 seats in the recent LG polls. He alleged that PPP mounted pressure on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to increase its numbers.

“Results are being manipulated in some localities. If the election commission is working for PPP then I will condemn it. Results are not being released despite spending 24 hours. PPP is being given favour. The mandate of each political party should be shown in a transparent way.”

Hafiz Naeem said that suspicions are increasing after the delay in the LG polls’ results. The JI Karachi chief said that they are telling the results received from the RO office. “Number game is underway on some localities and PPP’s mandate is being increased.”

He questioned returning officers (RO) for releasing different results than the result forms compiled by the election officials after the counting of votes. He claimed that JI has the result forms of more than 100 union councils (UCs).

Hafiz Naeem urged ECP to release the actual party position as per the seats won by each political party. He further alleged that PPP is influencing the returning officers (ROs).

ECP’s party position

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the latest party position on the basis of the results of 170 out of 235 union councils (UCs) after the Karachi local government (LG) polls.

The latest party position released by the ECP showed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with the highest number of seats with 80 in the Karachi Division after the LG polls.

The PPP is followed by 49 seats won by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi LG polls, PTI on the third position with 29 seats, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with 6 seats, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) with 2, independent candidates with two seats, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) with one seat.

The election commission is due to release the results of 65 UCs excluding 11 UCs where the polls were not held due to the demise of candidates in the Karachi Division.

