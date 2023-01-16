Karachi LG polls results: ECP releases latest party position

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the latest party position on the basis of results of 170 out of 235 union councils (UCs) after the Karachi local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Monday.

The latest party position released by the ECP showed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with the highest number of seats with 80 in the Karachi Division after the LG polls.

The PPP is followed by 49 seats won by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi LG polls, PTI on the third position with 29 seats, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with 6 seats, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) with 2, independent candidates with two seats, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) with one seat.

The election commission is due to release the results of 65 UCs excluding 11 UCs where the polls were not held due to the demise of candidates in the Karachi Division.

Despite the clear orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the results have not been completed till this morning. There was a tough competition between Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Karachi.

Following the delay, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman accused ECP of rigging in the much-awaited second phase of local body elections in Karachi.

Addressing a press conference, the JI chief said that Returning Officers (ROs) were deliberately stopping the results of Karachi LG polls. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman alleged that rigging was underway in the metropolis and castigated both the ECP and Sindh government.

“JI is in a clear position to take a simple majority in Karachi LG polls as we have already won 100 UC seats,” he said, adding that the next mayor will be from Jamaat-e-Islami.

The JI chief warned of sieging the polling stations where he said results were deliberately being delayed “to manage things”. “PPP and ECP must accept JI’s mandate and release results,” he added. He said that his party had not been provided with the forms even after 10 pm on Sunday.

