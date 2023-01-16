JI has documentary proof of winning most seats in Karachi LG polls: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has claimed that his political party has documentary proof of winning most seats in the recent local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported late Monday night.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, while addressing a press conference after the release of the Karachi LG polls by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that they have documentary proof of winning the most seats.

He said that they have forms 11 and 12 of 94 union councils (UCs) which declared the victory of JI candidates. He said that JI will not let anyone steal the votes.

The political party also summoned an emergency session to devise its strategy after the flawed LG polls results.

Hafiz Naeem said that Karachi citizens showed full confidence in the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in the recent LG polls and the political party got a big mandate in the Central, East, Korangi and West districts of Karachi.

He said that JI highlighted the issues of the metropolis and also struggled to resolve them. Hafiz Naeem said that JI secured the highest count of votes in the LG polls.

The JI Karachi chief said that the government along with some persons of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) tried to steal the JI’s mandate. He said that more than 25 per cent of Karachiites cast their votes despite the government spreading much confusion regarding the LG polls.

He said that JI also secured the highest number of votes in the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) strongholds. He criticised that the formerly ruling political parties did wrong with the metropolis by approving the fake population census.

He said that JI gave special instructions to its polling agents to receive forms 11 and 12 at any cost, otherwise, the government will steal the mandate of the Karachiites. Hafiz Naeem said that 80 per cent of polling agents were given forms 11 and 12 on Monday early morning.

Hafiz Naeem claimed that JI has documentary proofs of nine seats with forms 11 and 12 where JI candidates were declared winners but the returning officers (ROs) issued different results.

He said that JI will use all constitutional and legal options against the flawed LG polls results. Hafiz Naeem expressed hope that after Karachi, JI will come back to the whole country in the coming days.

Results of 253 UCs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the complete results of all 235 union councils (UCs) in the Karachi Division after the local government (LG) polls.

ARY News took lead in reporting the complete results of the Karachi LG polls following the announcement of the election commission.

The latest party position released by the ECP showed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with the highest number of seats with 93 in the Karachi Division after the LG polls.

The PPP is followed by 86 seats won by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi LG polls, PTI in the third position with 40 seats, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with 7 seats, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) with 3, independent candidates with 3 seats and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) with 2 seat.

