Hafiz Naeem expresses dissatisfaction over Karachi LG polls’ results

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has expressed dissatisfaction over the LG polls’ results released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), ARY News reported on Monday.

While talking to ARY News, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that he has summoned a meeting and they will approach the EC Sindh today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He said that JI won the highest number of seats in accordance with Form 11 but the final results showed a reduction of eight seats of the political party. Hafiz Naeem said that JI won overall 94 seats in accordance with Form 11.

READ: KARACHI LG POLLS: HAFIZ NAEEM SAYS ‘RESULTS BEING MANIPULATED TO FAVOUR PPP’

He said that the EC Sindh unveiled the results today and JI will register its complaint now.

Regarding the talks for Karachi mayorship, Hafiz Naeem said that JI will not initiate talks with any political party until its number of seats are not corrected. He added that they defeated PTI in the recent LG polls and PTI accepted the JI’s mandate.

Naeem added that JI will definitely hold talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Results of 253 UCs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the complete results of all 235 union councils (UCs) in the Karachi Division after the local government (LG) polls.

READ: MQM-P TO MOVE COURT AGAINST ‘IRREGULARITIES’ IN KARACHI LG POLLS



ARY News took lead in reporting the complete results of the Karachi LG polls following the announcement of the election commission.

The latest party position released by the ECP showed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with the highest number of seats with 93 in the Karachi Division after the LG polls.

The PPP is followed by 86 seats won by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi LG polls, PTI in the third position with 40 seats, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with 7 seats, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) with 3, independent candidates with 3 seats and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) with 2 seat.

Elections were not held on 11 seats due to the demise of candidates in the Karachi Division.

Comments