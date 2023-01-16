MQM-P to move court against ‘irregularities’ in Karachi LG polls

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to move court against ‘irregularities’ in the local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, the MQM-P has decided to file a petition ‘irregularities’ in LG elections, held in Karachi and Hyderabad, which the party boycotted.

Sources told ARY News that the party has started consultation with legal experts in this regard. The Sindh government’s notification regarding the delimitations of constituencies will also be made a part of the petition, they added.

Sources quoting the party officials claimed that 22nd Amendment of the Constitution, Article 218-2 and 219 was violated by holding the local government elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) dominated the local government (LG) polls in Karachi as it leads with 80 UC seats, as per the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Read More: Karachi LG polls: PTI suffers setback as PPP’s Najmi Alam defeats Khurram Sher Zaman

According to the results of 170 UCs out of 235, Pakistan People’s Party is flying-high with 80 UCs. Jamaat-e-Islami second and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) remained third with 49 and 29 UC seats, respectively.

MQM-P announces boycott

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to boycott local government (LG) polls, scheduled to take place today (January 15) in three divisions of Sindh, including Karachi and Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced that the party has decided to boycott local government (LG) elections, rejecting the ‘fake’ delimitations of constituencies and voter lists.

“Until January 15, we left no stone unturned to bring justice to this city,” Khalid Maqbool said, adding that the local body polls were already rigged.

Lambasting the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the MQM-P convener noted that it was the electoral watchdog’s responsibility to keep an eye on constituencies, but it failed.

Comments