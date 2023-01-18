WATCH: Ali Zaidi injured as PPP, PTI workers clash in Karachi

KARACHI: Former federal minister Ali Zaidi among several injured in a ‘clash’ between workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) outside deputy commissioner’s (DC) office in Karachi’s Kemari district, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the PTI workers were staging a protest outside DC Office, Kemari against the results of local government (LG) elections.

Meanwhile, PPP workers entered and started vandalising the office. Later, they pelted stones at the PTI workers, in which party’s Sindh President Ali Zaidi and several others sustained injuries.

The police rushed to the site to ease the situation following emergency calls about clash between political workers.

Talking to ARY News exclusively, former federal minister said that PPP workers pelted stones at him and his party workers. “Our MPAs were sitting outside the DC office since yesterday for the LG polls results,” he noted.

“During the conversation with officials, PPP workers entered the office and attacked the party workers in the presence of police,” he claimed.

However, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon – while talking to ARY News – said that it seemed that there was a ‘conspiracy’ to spoil the peaceful atmosphere in the metropolis.

“Tehreek-e-Insaf wants to get desired result by staging protests and attacking the officials,” Sharjeel Memon said, adding that they want to change in local government results by using such tactics.

Results of 253 UCs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the complete results of all 235 union councils (UCs) in the Karachi Division after the local government (LG) polls.

ARY News took lead in reporting the complete results of the Karachi LG polls following the announcement of the election commission.

The latest party position released by the ECP showed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with the highest number of seats with 93 in the Karachi Division after the LG polls.

The PPP is followed by 86 seats won by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi LG polls, PTI in the third position with 40 seats, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with 7 seats, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) with 3, independent candidates with 3 seats and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) with 2 seat.

