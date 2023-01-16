‘PTI rejects LG polls results; no chance of alliance with PPP’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh President Ali Zaidi said Monday that his political party did not accept the local government (LG) results and there is no chance of any alliance with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported.

While talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, He said that political engineering was committed in the recent LG polls.

He said that PTI was not contesting against the PPP but the whole Sindh government. He said that state machinery was used in the LG polls while the Sindh government spread confusion among the citizens till the final day of the LG elections.

Zaidi claimed that PTI won many seats but results were manipulated in the favour of the ruling PPP.

He congratulated Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for winning a large number of seats in the Karachi LG polls. Ali Zaidi said that the fate of the government is in the hands of the nation and he is standing by his statement.

Ali Zaidi said that PPP does not deserve any victory in the Karachi LG polls despite poor performance. He ruled out the possibility of the PTI and PPP alliance establishing a local government (LG). He clarified that PTI would make alliance with every political party except PPP.

Results of 253 UCs

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the complete results of all 235 union councils (UCs) in the Karachi Division after the local government (LG) polls.

ARY News took lead in reporting the complete results of the Karachi LG polls following the announcement of the election commission.

The latest party position released by the ECP showed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) with the highest number of seats with 93 in the Karachi Division after the LG polls.

The PPP is followed by 86 seats won by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) in Karachi LG polls, PTI in the third position with 40 seats, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) with 7 seats, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) with 3, independent candidates with 3 seats and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) with 2 seat.

