Imran Khan says ‘visited Russia after consulting all stakeholders’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said Saturday that he had visited Russia after consulting all stakeholders including ‘neutrals’.

Imran Khan made the statement during a social media interview today. He said, “Neutrals had told me that it was a suitable time to pay a visit to Russia. I was unaware that Russia would attack Ukraine. There are different points of view of Russia and the West.”

“We need Russia to purchase cheap oil, gas, wheat and military hardware. I had told the neutrals that the conspiracy will destroy the economy.”

The former premier said that he will not step back from his principles. “I don’t accept the slavery. If we deal with the United States (US) on the basis of equality then they will respect you, otherwise, they will treat you like slaves.”

Imran Khan clarified that he did not give any statement to end ties with the US but there is a difference between slavery and good relations. Khan said that he rejected providing military bases to the US and visited Russia despite the opposition of America.

The PTI chairman said that the decision for ousting his government was taken in a closed-door meeting. “I was aware of the conspiracy and I recorded a video and transported it to a safe place. I have mentioned the characters who were involved in the conspiracy against my government.”

Khan announced leading the election campaign in Sindh to defeat Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in its stronghold. He also announced holding intra-party elections after the general polls.

“When I was the prime minister, I did not even think about holding consultations for the army chief’s appointment of my own choice. I am not afraid of anyone which makes me think about appointing an army chief of my own choice. People like Nawaz Sharif want army chiefs who support him. People like Nawaz Sharif want to turn the military into Punjab police.”

The former premier said that he has never interfered in the affairs of the judiciary, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and any other national institutions nor used the police force for revengeful actions against the political opponents.

