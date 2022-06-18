Imran Khan’s visit to Lahore postponed

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has postponed his pre-scheduled visit to Lahore due to tomorrow’s (Sunday) countrywide protest, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, ousted premier Imran Khan’s visit to Lahore has been postponed due to tomorrow’s countrywide protest against rising inflation and ‘imported government’.

The former prime minister was due to address a PTI’s workers’ convention in Lahore regarding by-elections. During his stay in Punjab’s provincial capital, Imran Khan was also due to meet the PTI candidates for the upcoming by-polls.

Sources have told ARY News that the PTI Khan is now expected to visit Lahore next Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a countrywide protest tomorrow (Sunday) against rising inflation and hike in prices of petroleum products.

In a video message, the former premier has called on the people of Pakistan to hold a countrywide protest on Sunday at 9 pm against the ‘rising inflation’ and petrol price hike

“Everyone has to come out against this imported government, otherwise inflation will further increase,” Imran Khan said, adding that he will address the protestors at 10 pm.

