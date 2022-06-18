Imran Khan to announce future strategy in tomorrow’s protest

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that the party’s future strategy will be decided in tomorrow’s (Sunday) protest against inflation, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The former premier made these remarks during a meeting with party’s spokesperson in Islamabad. Imran Khan said that the incumbent rulers have increased the burden on the people of Pakistan by rising petrol prices.

“These people don’t care about the underprivileged class,” he said, reiterating that the PTI would not tolerate ‘oppression’ on the people of Pakistan and would decide the future course of action together with the nation in tomorrow’s protest.

The former prime minister said that the ‘oppressors’ could not stop the people from raising their voice for their rights. “The events of last two months have fully revealed the motives of each character of the conspiracy,” he added.

“The incumbent rulers are subjecting the institutions to the worst destruction to keep themselves in power,” Imran Khan said, warning that the situation would become worst if the economy was further destabilised.

During the meeting, the prime minister congratulated the members of the coordinating committee on Financial Action Task Force (FATF). The meeting discussed the Sunday’s nationwide protest against the ‘imported’ government and rising inflation.

The meeting also discussed the devastation of economy by the ‘imported’ government. The participants of the meeting strongly condemned the harassment of citizens on social media.

The meeting also condemned the ‘imported’ government’s decision to cut Rs21 billion budget of the tribal districts. The participants also expressed concern over reports of 5 million citizens of tribal districts being deprived of health cards.

