Imran Khan says will not accept incumbent govt ‘at any cost’

GUJRANWALA: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that he would not accept incumbent government ‘at any cost’, reiterating his demand for ‘fresh elections’, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing participants of his party’s long march in Gakhar, the former premier said the ruling coalition was scared because PTI has won Pakistan’s match, adding that the authorities were “shivering” as the march was nearing Islamabad.

He further said that the PTI acquired freedom while ensuring the supremacy of law, as prosperity comes with justice. “Nobody should think our movement will end in Islamabad, it will continue for the next 10 months until fresh elections are announced,” he added.

Imran Khan reiterated that he would not accept the incumbent government “at any cost” and would rather die than “bow down before these thieves”.

The PTI chief said he wanted answers to some questions — who killed journalist Arshad Sharif; who forced Arshad Sharif to leave Dubai; who inflicted torture on Azam Swati; who was threatening journalists in the country; who had imposed thieves over Pakistan and who did US Ambassador address in the cipher.

Earlier in the day, the former prime minister urged the nation to stand up for their rights to get justice, ARY News reported.

Addressing the participants on Pindi bypass Gujranwala at the start of the long march’s sixth day, the former premier said that Pakistan cannot progress until the rule of law prevails for everyone. “No one should be above the law,” he said and added, “it’s better to die than becoming slaves.”

He went on to say that cases against Sharif family and Asif Ali Zardari have been quashed under “NRO”. “Maryam’s papa is getting ready to come back, Shehbaz’s cases have also been quashed. Zardari also has his cases settled,” he said.

PTI changes long march schedule

A day earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) released new schedule for its long march toward the federal capital Islamabad. PTI Hammad Azhar took to Twitter and shared image of the party’s new proposed schedule.

As per the new schedule, PTI’s long march would reach Jhelum on November 6 (Sunday) after passing through Gujranwala, Ghakar, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Lalamusa, Kharian, Sarai Alamgir and Jhelum.

Comments