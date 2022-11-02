PTI to resume sixth day of long march from Gujranwala today

GUJRANWALA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ long march will resume on the sixth day from Pindi bypass Gujranwala at 11:30am.

Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarrat Cheema said that PTI chief will address the participants at Rahwali and Gaghar.

“Due to the public excitement the march’s speed is slow but we will try to reach Jehlum by Sunday,” said Cheema.

لانگ مارچ کے چھٹے روز کا آغاز “پنڈی بائی پاس گوجرانوالہ” سے 11:30 بجے ہوگا.

اس کے بعد چئیرمین “راہوالی” و “گکھڑ” میں عوامی اجتماعات سے خطاب کریں گے اور گکھڑ میں ہی دن کا اختتام ہوگا. عوامی جوش و جذبے کے باعث لانگ مارچ کی رفتار کم ہے لیکن ہماری کوشش ہے کہ اتوار تک جہلم پہنچا جائے. — Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) November 2, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Wednesday that Imran Khan’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march would reach Rawalpindi by November 10 as per new schedule.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister shared that PTI’s long march will arrive in Islamabad on November 11.

حقیقی آزادی مارچ کے نئے شیڈول کے مطابق انشاءاللہ کپتان 10 نومبر کو راولپنڈی پہنچیں گے اور 11 نومبر کو تمام پاکستان سے قافلے اسلام آباد پہنچیں گے #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 2, 2022

Day 5 ends in Gujranwala

Addressing the participants of the long march in Gujranwala a the end of day 5, the former premier turned his guns towards Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying that the latter was ‘hurling threats’ at the party leadership.

Criticising the interior minister’s move to deploy Sindh police personnel, Imran Khan claimed that Rana Sanaullah has gathered over 30,000 personnel and had spent almost Rs410 million of people’s money on security.

“Rana Sanaullah, the police you have deployed will also join the Haqeeqi Azadi March”, he said, adding that the security personnel will also join the movement because they were too against thieves. He added that the PML-N leader’s time has come now.

Without naming anyone, he said they decided to take action against corrupt people in ‘closed rooms’ and later they give NRO to the thieves. “Listen to me, we are not sheep and we will not bow down to anyone,” he added.

“If we accept the thieves imposed on us through a foreign conspiracy, then the nation will be destroyed,” the former premier said, urging the people of Pakistan to join PTI long march against the incumbent government.

Imran says will defeat Nawaz in his own constituency

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resumed its long march journey towards Islamabad from Gujranwala as the party’s protest march entered the fifth day, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf halted the fourth day’s activities in Chand Da Qila, Gujranwala on Monday.

Haqeeqi Azadi March in Gujranwala today!

Day 5 starts near Super Asia Point, Gujranwala! #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/bQntD4b90h — PTI (@PTIofficial) November 1, 2022

Addressing his first speech on day five of his march near Super Asia Point, Gujranwala, the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan fired broadsides at Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari.

Imran Khan lashed out at former premier Nawaz Sharif, saying that the latter fled Pakistan by submitting “fake” medical reports. PTI chief said that he will defeat Nawaz Sharif in his own constituency.

“Listen Nawaz… when you come back, I will defeat you in your constituency!” he said while challenging PML-N supremo.

While attacking PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Khan said that he will now go after former president. “Asif Zardari get ready for my arrival in Sindh,” he said.

“I am coming after you to Sindh. People of Sindh needed freedom the most,” said the former prime minister.

PTI changes long march schedule

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday released new schedule for its long march towards the federal capital Islamabad.

PTI Hammad Azhar took to Twitter and shared image of the party’s new proposed schedule.

As per the new schedule, PTI’s long march would reach Jhelum on November 6 (Sunday) after passing through Gujranwala, Ghakar, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Lalamusa, Kharian, Sarai Alamgir and Jhelum.

حقیقی مارچ اب ایک پرامن انقلاب بن چکا ہے۔مقامی لوگ پورا راستہ باہر نکل کر عمران خان کا استقبال کر رہیں ہیں۔ نتیجاتاً مارچ متوقع رفتار سے آہستہ چل رہا ہے۔ نیا شیڈول نیچے درج ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/wLPNGVrDOa — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 1, 2022

Day 4 of long march

Addressing the charged participants in Gujranwala Monday, Imran Khan promised that he would spend the entire day tomorrow (Tuesday) in the city.

“We will start the march from here tomorrow and we will spend the day with you and make more admissions,” he told the supporters. The PTI chief further said that Allah Almighty had given Pakistan a chance.

“An aware nation which has understood its rights and difference between right and wrong and it is now ready to break the chains of slavery,” he said, adding that the chains won’t fall off themselves but have to be broken.

#حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ کا آج کا دن اختتام کو پہنچا، کل انشا اللہ ایک نئے عزم کے ساتھ نئے جزبے کے ساتھ گوجرانوالہ سے آغاز ہوگا۔ pic.twitter.com/Im6kcFNkt2 — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 31, 2022

Imran says it will take 8 to 9 days to reach Islamabad

Addressing the participants in Eminabad, former prime minister Imran Khan said that it will take wight to nine days to reach Islamabad.

“It will take us 8-9 days to reach Islamabad,” he said, inviting people from across the country to join him in the “struggle for freedom”.

ہم کوئی بھیر بکریاں نہیں ہیں جو کبھی ادھر ہانک دیں کبھی ادھر ہانک دیں۔ ہم انسان ہیں۔ اچھے برے کی تمیز جانتے ہیں۔@ImranKhanPTI #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/cYKR943Y4l — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 31, 2022

He further said that caravans from Giglit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and other areas of the country were leaving.

Taking a jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he said that the “fugitive was waiting for the environment of the country to be suitable for his return.”

Imran announces to file Rs10bn defamation case against CEC

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan resumed the party’s long march after arriving at his container in Kamoke.

Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI has arrived on the container, and has kicked off day 4! #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/3POa2Of8As — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 31, 2022

Addressing the charged participants of the march, Imran Khan thanked the people of Kamoke for their overwhelming support.

Taking on the CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, the former prime minister alleged that the ECP’s chief is acting like a ‘servant’ of the Sharif family. He also announced filing an Rs10 billion defamation case against the chief election commissioner of Pakistan.

“You [CEC] have raised questions on my dignity and honesty, that’s why filing defamation case,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying.

I know the ‘imported govt’ is trying to stop the coverage of PTI long march, he said. Khan also thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial for hearing the ‘torture’ case of Senator Azam Swati.

The participants of the march will move toward Aimanabad today. Punjab CM spokesperson Musarat Cheema said former prime minister Imran Khan will stay in Gujranwala tonight.

She said that the number of participants in the Azadi March is increasing with every passing day.

It may be noted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has halted the third day’s activities in solidarity after a female reporter passed away during long.

Imran Khan reaches residence of Sadaf Naeem

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday condoled the death of journalist Sadaf Naeem in Lahore.

Imran Khan reached the residence of Sadaf Naeem in Lahore’s Icchra area. The former premier offered his condolence to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

PTI asks for NOC once again

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Nawaz Awan and counsel Babar Awan reached the office of the deputy commissioner, seeking a no objection certificate (NOC) for the party’s long march and sit-in. The party once again requested the Islamabad administration for permission for the long march and a sit-in in the federal capital. The PTI has asked to stage a sit-in between G-9 and H-9 on November 4

Day 3 of long march

Addressing the march’s participants, PTI Chief Imran Khan said that the march was supposed to move towards Kamoke, Gujranwala, “However, due to the tragic incident, we will stop the march immediately.”

چیئرمین عمران خان کی خاتون صحافی کیساتھ حادثے پر اظہار تعزیت اور آج کے دن کے لیے لانگ مارچ کو فوری طور پر روک دیا گیا۔ #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/6F5ovNM6XZ — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 30, 2022

“We pray for the patience and strength of the woman’s family to deal with the tragedy,“ the former premier said.

Female reporter dies

A female reporter from a private news channel namely Sadaf Naeem died in a horrific accident during PTI’s long march.

Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem was crushed to death by a container after falling from another container.

It was learnt that Sadaf fell down from a container while trying to jump to a nearby container and was crushed by another container-carrying truck.

Subsequently, PTI leader Asad Umar stated that the march had been paused for the day due to an unfortunate accident and that the march will resume tomorrow (today).

Imran Khan hits back at PM Shehbaz over talks offer claim

Imran Khan-led PTI long march, which kicked off from Liberty Chowk on Friday, resumed its journey towards the federal capital from Muridke here on Sunday.

The second day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march to Islamabad ended at Rachna Town near Ferozwala.

Addressing the participants of long march at Muridke, former prime minister Imran Khan rejected PM Shehbaz Sharif’s negotiations claim offer, saying that the prime minister had nothing to offer.

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reached out for talks with the government a month ago through a mutual friend.

“Listen to me Shehbaz: I don’t talk to boot polishers. I am speaking to those with whom you would go to meet while hiding in the trunk of the car,” Imran claimed.

The former prime minister also said that he was not raised in a “military dictator’s nursery”. Imran Khan said that journalist Arshad Sharif was “threatened, sent abroad, and killed for raising voice against oppression.

Long march day 2 happenings

While addressing the participants at Ferozwala, former prime minister and party chief Imran Khan took an oath from his supporters to always abide by the Constitution. “No one hands freedom on a plate. You have to struggle for it,” he told the march’s participants.

‘Imran Khan reached out for talks’

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reached out for talks with the government a month ago through a mutual friend.

Speaking to V-loggers in Lahore on Saturday, PM Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Imran Khan had offered to conduct talks on appointment of new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and fair and immediate elections.

The prime minister further said that the PTI chief had proposed that both sides will agree on the name of the army chief. “Khan offered to conduct negotiations,” he said, adding that the PTI chief wanted to settle two issues through dialogue.

The premier said while he refused to negotiate on the matters, he offered Imran to hold talks on his offer to sign “charter of democracy and charter of economy”.

Imran Khan rules out talks

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has rubbished rumours of a ‘meeting’ in Lahore amid party’s long march towards Islamabad.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the former premier wrote: “For all those spreading rumours about my [meeting] in Lahore, the reason we returned was that Lahore was closer [and] we had already decided not to move at night”.

“The only demand I have had for 6 [months] is the date for early fair and free elections. That will be the only demand if talks are to be held,” Imran Khan wrote.

Rana Sanaullah releases PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur’s purported audio leak

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah played an allegedly audio call recording between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur and an unknown person, in which he can be heard talking about bringing weapons and manpower for the march.

The Interior Minster held a press conference in Islamabad and released an alleged audio leak of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur and an unknown man.

In the purported audio, the PTI leader can speak about bringing ammunition for the long march.

He said that Imran Khan is planning to stage bloodshed, his purpose is not to stage a protest but induce violence. He wants to lead the country into a tragedy, he added.

Rana said that the purported audio leak of the former federal minister could not be ignored. Imran Khan wants a clash between people and security forces, he added.

The Interior Minister told that they have identified the person talking to the PTI leader in the audio leak. The PTI leadership wants dead bodies, and blames the institutions for them, he added.

March resumes from Shahdara

Imran Khan-led PTI long march, which kicked off from Liberty Chowk after Friday prayers, resumed its journey towards the federal capital from Lahore’s Shahdara on Saturday.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan halted the long march at the end of the first day of the anti-government protest. The long march ended at Shahdara after passing through the Ferozepur Road, Icchra and Mozang.

Start of the day through Shahdara, and what a massive and historic crowd! #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ pic.twitter.com/9c0R9utAXh — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 29, 2022

Addressing PTI supporters on day 2 of long march, Imran Khan said that the 75-year-old senator was tortured in front of his family members which is highly regrettable.

“I want to tell them that we are humans and not sheep,” he told participants of long march at Shahdra.

Imran asks CJP to take action against Azam Swati’s ‘custodial torture’

PTI chief Imran Khan called on Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to take action against the alleged custodial torture of Senator Azam Swati and other PTI leaders.

“Mr. Chief justice, it is your job to protect fundamental rights. The nation is looking towards you,” he said.

Imran Khan said that ‘no one could stop the long march to Islamabad. He once again reiterated his demand for “immediate fair elections”.

In an interview today, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan asked people to wait for his “next decision” till he reaches Islamabad.

PM forms committee to deal with PTI’s long march

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted Federal Cabinet Committee to tackle the PTI’s long march towards Islamabad led by former prime minister Imran Khan

The cabinet body will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and comprises of nine members. The committee for long march has been constituted to maintain the law and order and hold political dialogue.

The cabinet committee would hold talks, if someone interested in dialogue over the long march. “Our doors are always open for negotiations,” PM Minister Sharif has stated.

The cabinet committee, headed by Rana Sanaullah, comprises of PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzaib, PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira, MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ANP’s Mian Iftikhar and JUI’s Maulana Asad as its members.

Asad Umar opens up on heated argument viral video

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar Saturday put an end to the speculations circulating on social media over his viral video in which the latter was seemingly having a heated debate with Hammad Azhar on the top of container.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar clarified that he was “only angry at the time because a generator had become dysfunctional and another one was taking too long to arrive due to traffic jams”.

کل کے لاہور کا اپنے کپتان کے ساتھ اظہار یکجہتی اور حقیقی آزادی کا عزم دیکھ کر یہ گھبرا گئے ہیں. میرا ایک کلپ چلا رہے ہیں کے اختلافات ہو گئے. اللہ کے بندوں اس وقت مجھے غصہ اس بات پر تھا کے جنریٹر خراب ہو گیا تھا اور دوسرا آنے میں دیر ہو رہی تھی 😊 #حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 29, 2022

A video of PTI leader Asad Umar is making rounds on social media showing what looks like an argument with Hammad Azhar during the long march.

The video shows both PTI leaders engaging in a heated discussion with party chair Imran Khan standing with them.

Faisal Vawda’s PTI membership terminated

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday terminated the party membership of former federal minister Faisal Vawda for not abiding by the party policies.

According to a statement issued by PTI, Vawda’s membership was terminated for violating party policy and not replying to show-cause notice served to him on October 26.

“Faisal Vawda failed to respond to the show cause notice within the stipulated time therefore his party membership stands terminated,” the statement read.

Long march Day 1

Addressing the participants of the march at the Data Darbar, Lahore on Friday, Imran Khan said that he knew that Lahore would never disappoint him. “We are concluding our Islamabad-bound journey for today. The long march would resume its journey towards the federal capital at 11am from Shahdara on Saturday,” he announced.

“The PTI chief reiterated his stance, saying his party is marching to Islamabad to demand elections. This long march is a jihad for real freedom,” he added.

جس جس مقام سے بھی لانگ مارچ گزرا، وہاں کے لاتعداد عوام نے باہر نکل کر عمران خان کا استقبال کیا۔ pic.twitter.com/SDRjz0Zw9W — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) October 28, 2022

‘Amazing start to long march’

PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood has said the party’s long march has kicked off with massive public support, adding people have “once again” shown that “they are with Imran Khan”.

What an amazing start to Haqeeqi Azadi March. Massive crowds all along the way. The people of Pakistan have demonstrated once again that they r with Imran Khan and PTI — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) October 28, 2022

PTI denied permission for Islamabad sit-in

The Islamabad administration rejected an application of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking permission to hold a public rally and sit-in in federal capital.

The administration rejected PTI’s NOC application and issued a new letter to the party regarding the public rally and sit-in planned in Islamabad.

The district administration, in a letter, asked PTI to satisfy the administration in writing, adding that the party had violated the NOC that was provided to it on May 25.

Rs333mn funds issued for anti-riots team

The federal government has approved funding of Rs333 million for the formation of special anti-riots teams to curb the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march.

According to details, the special an-riots teams would be used to control any law and order situation in the federal capital. The federal government has announced funding of Rs333 million for the formation of the teams.

The special teams would be under the Interior Ministry.

PEMRA bans live coverage of long march

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has prohibited all news media channels from live coverage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march.

Any channel that violates the PEMRA directions would face legal action, the PEMRA notice said.

According to detiasl, PEMRA has directed all channels to not broadcast live speeches of any participant of the PTI long march. The channels have also been directed to not broadcast any derogatory remarks against institutions.

The PEMRA notice added that despite warnings many channels are not installing transmission delaying mechanisms. Anti-institution statements were telecasted today morning, which is a violation of court rulings, it added.

Interior ministry pens letter to all provincial govts

Ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march towards Islamabad, the Interior Ministry has reiterated that no political party would be allowed to destablise state ‘through forceful measures’.

According to details, the interior ministry penned down a letter to all the provincial governments and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) governments.

“It is imperative that federal and provincial governments should act in unison and follow the constitutional provisions to maintain law and order in the country,” the ministry said in the notification.

“The importance of adhering to the Constitution and laws of the land by all relevant including the federal/provincial/special area governments can hardly be over-emphasised as it is an obligation for all governments under the constitutional and legal framework of the country,” the letter stated.

Long march schedule

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised the complete schedule of the Imran Khan-led long march.

The long march will be formally started from Liberty Chowk, Lahore after Friday prayers.

The first destination of the PTI marchers will be completed from Liberty Chowk to Shahdara Interchange on Friday night.

The PTI marchers will stay the Friday at Shahdara after Imran Khan’s speech.

On Saturday, the long march will be resumed to reach its next destination in Gujranwala.

On Sunday, the participants of the long march will reach Gujrat where Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi will welcome the marchers. The PTI marchers will stay at Sarai Alamgir between Gujrat and Jhelum.

In Sialkot, PTI leader Usman Dar will welcome the marchers. Imran Khan will stay at Usman Dar’s residence.

On Monday, PTI central leader Fawad Chaudhry will host the marchers in Jhelum.

On Tuesday, the Imran Khan-led march will stay in Rawat after passing through Gujar Khan. The PTI chief will address the marchers in Rawat.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan will finalise the strategy to make advancement to Islamabad. The convoys of PTI workers from South and North Punjab will join the marchers in Rawat.

The convoys will join the central rally from Sargodha, Chakwal, Mianwali, Bhakkar and Layyah. The PTI central leaders will decide on heading to the next destination in Faizabad.

A plan will be devised for leading the convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to Islamabad.

PTI convoys from Karachi, Sukkur, Rahim Yar Khan and Multan will join the central rally at Shahdara Interchange on Saturday.

PTI workers will be made part of the central rally in order to give them rest.

The Imran Khan-led rally will take four to six days to reach the federal capital.

