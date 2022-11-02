Imran Khan’s ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march to reach Islamabad on Nov 11: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Wednesday that Imran Khan’s “Haqeeqi Azadi” march would reach Rawalpindi by November 10 as per new schedule, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the former federal minister shared that PTI’s long march will arrive in Islamabad on November 11.

The PTI long march was earlier scheduled to enter Islamabad by Nov 4.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Tuesday released a new schedule for its long march towards the federal capital Islamabad. PTI’s Hammad Azhar took to Twitter and shared image of the party’s new proposed schedule.

حقیقی آزادی مارچ کے نئے شیڈول کے مطابق انشاءاللہ کپتان 10 نومبر کو راولپنڈی پہنچیں گے اور 11 نومبر کو تمام پاکستان سے قافلے اسلام آباد پہنچیں گے #حقیقی_آزادی_لانگ_مارچ — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 2, 2022

As per the new schedule, PTI’s long march would reach Jhelum on November 6 (Sunday) after passing through Gujranwala, Ghakar, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Lalamusa, Kharian, Sarai Alamgir and Jhelum.

حقیقی مارچ اب ایک پرامن انقلاب بن چکا ہے۔مقامی لوگ پورا راستہ باہر نکل کر عمران خان کا استقبال کر رہیں ہیں۔ نتیجاتاً مارچ متوقع رفتار سے آہستہ چل رہا ہے۔ نیا شیڈول نیچے درج ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/wLPNGVrDOa — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) November 1, 2022

PTI’s long march to Islamabad will resume from “Pindi bypass Gujranwala” at 11:30am.

Addressing the participants of the long march in Gujranwala at the end of day 5, the former premier turned his guns towards Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying that the latter was ‘hurling threats’ at the party leadership.

Criticising the interior minister’s move to deploy Sindh police personnel, Imran Khan claimed that Rana Sanaullah has gathered over 30,000 personnel and had spent almost Rs410 million of people’s money on security.

“Rana Sanaullah, the police you have deployed will also join the Haqeeqi Azadi March”, he said, adding that the security personnel will also join the movement because they were too against thieves. He added that the PML-N leader’s time has come now.

