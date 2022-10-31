Imran Khan condoles death of journalist Sadaf Naeem

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday condoled the death of journalist Sadaf Naeem in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan reached the residence of Sadaf Naeem in Lahore’s Icchra area. The former premier offered his condolence to the members of the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

On Sunday, a female reporter from a private news channel namely Sadaf Naeem died in a horrific accident during PTI’s long march.

Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem was crushed to death by a container after falling from another container.

Read more: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE OF RS5M FOR SADAF NAEEM’S FAMILY

It was learned that Sadaf fell down from a container while trying to jump to a nearby container and was crushed by another container-carrying truck.

Female journalist Sadaf Naeem has been laid to rest after offering funeral prayers in Lahore’s Icchra area in the wee hours of Monday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced financial assistance worth Rs5 million for the family of female reporter, Sadaf Naeem.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the demise of the female reporter and announced financial assistance of Rs five million for the family of the deceased.

Comments