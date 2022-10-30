PM Shehbaz Sharif announces financial assistance of Rs5m for Sadaf Naeem’s family

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced financial assistance worth Rs5 million for the family of female reporter, Sadaf Naeem, who died during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the demise of female reporter, Sadaf Naeem, and announced financial assistance of Rs five million for the family of the deceased.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. He said Sadaf Naeem was an active reporter and was committed to her work.

The prime minister directed the authorities to hand over a cheque for financial assistance to the family of the deceased journalist after immediately completing the procedure.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi also extended his condolences to her family. He announced financial assistance worth Rs2.5 million for her family. “The Punjab government will take full care of the family,” he tweeted.

سینئر صحافی مرحومہ صدف کی فیملی کو 25 لاکھ روپے مالی امداد دی جائے گی۔پنجاب حکومت مرحومہ صدف کی فیملی کی مکمل دیکھ بھال کرے گی۔ حادثے میں صدف کے جاں بحق ہونے کا واقعہ انتہائی دلخراش ہے۔ المناک واقعہ پر ہر دل دکھی ہے — Ch Parvez Elahi (@ChParvezElahi) October 30, 2022

Earlier in the day, A female reporter from a private news channel namely Sadaf Naeem died in a horrific accident during PTI’s long march.

Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem was crushed to death by a container after falling from another container.

It was learned that Sadaf fell down from a container while trying to jump to a nearby container and was crushed by another container-carrying truck.

Subsequently, PTI leader Asad Umar stated that the march had been paused for the day due to an unfortunate accident and that the march will resume tomorrow.

