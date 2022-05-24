Imran Khan says will reach D-Chowk tomorrow

Peshawar: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that he would reach D-Chowk Islamabad tomorrow and has urged his followers to reach there by 3 pm, ARY News reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has issued a video message for his followers ahead of their long march on May 25, 2022. PTI Chief announced that their only demand is a fresh election and they won’t stop until they get the date for an election.

‘Don’t be afraid of jails,’ the former Premier said to his workers. Our future generations would not forgive us if we do not come out today, he added.

Our march is not a political movement but a jihad, he said. The PTI Chairman announced that he would reach D-Chowk with a rally he would lead from Peshawar.

Also Read:Imran Khan says no power can stop nation from reaching Islamabad

He said that the ‘imported government’ does not have any authority to stand against anyone. They did not even stand up to foreign forces when they were killing our innocent citizens by drone attacks, he added.

The PTI chief said that he would reach the Islamabad D-Chowk via Kashmir road. The former premier had earlier announced that he would meet his followers at Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway on May 25.

Comments