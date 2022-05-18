Imran Khan says will unveil long march schedule in Multan rally

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that he will unveil schedule for party’s upcoming ‘Haqiqi Azadi March’ towards Islamabad in Multan rally, ARY News reported.

Addressing the lawyers’ convention in Lahore, the PTI chief said that he will announce the date for Islamabad long march in Multan rally, which is scheduled to take place on May 20 (Friday). Imran Khan also invited lawyers to participate in PTI’s long march for “real independence” and fight against the “imported government.”

“We reject regime change through US conspiracy,” Khan said, adding that he will not accept US slavery at any cost. He once again reiterated that US had imposed corrupt politicians and looters on Pakistan which is not acceptable to PTI.

“I formally invite all lawyers present in today’s convention to join PTI’s Islamabad long march not for Imran Khan but for ‘Haqiqi Azadi’ and for the future of your children,” he added.

The former PM went on to say that party’s long march will remain peaceful. “It will be a peaceful protest by millions of people,” he said.

He alleged that “imported government” will make all efforts to abolish cases against Shehbaz Sharif and his family. “PTI will not allow PM Shehbaz Sharif to abolish cases against him and his family,” he said.

