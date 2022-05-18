NAB staff probing cases against PM Shehbaz Sharif receive threats

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) teams probing corruption cases against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have received threats, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Teams appearing in money laundering, Ashiana Housing scandal and Ramazan Sugar Mills cases received threats and were asked not to pursue cases against PM Shehbaz Sharif, the sources privy to the development claimed.

The teams were threatened with dire consequences if they continue pursuing the case against the premier.

The teams have informed the higher-ups about the threats.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) refused to lead a trial into the money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz.

Read more: FIA refuses to pursue trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Special Judge Central Aijaz Hasan led the hearing today where Special Prosecutor of the FIA Sikander Zulqarnain submitted that he has been asked by the DG FIA through an investigation officer to leave the case.

While detailing messaging from the top official of the FIA, the special prosecutor said that he was barred from the DG FIA from appearing before the court hearing the money laundering case against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz.

“It was conveyed that the DG no longer wanted to pursue the case,” he said in his written request which was later made part of the record of the case by the court.

Comments