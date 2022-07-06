Imran Khan secures bail in 10 cases against him

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has obtained interim bail in 10 cases filed by the incumbent government against him, hours after journalist Imran Riaz Khan and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh were arrested.

According to details, PTI leader Babar Awan appeared before the court on behalf of Imran Khan in the district court and pleaded that the PTI chairman could not appear before the court owing to a threat to his life.

The court also extended the bail pleas of Shah Farman and Shahram Tarakai.

Previously, a district and sessions court in Islamabad granted Friday pre-arrest bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in different cases pertaining to vandalism during the party’s May 25 long march toward Islamabad.

PTI Chairman appeared before the district and sessions court of judge Kamran Basharat Mufi.

Subsequently, the Islamabad court granted pre-arrest to former prime minister in 10 FIRs till July 6 and directed police to submit a record of cases in next hearing.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned until July 6.

Earlier, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted transit bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till June 25 in different cases registered against him in connection with May 25 ‘Azadi March’.

