Imran Khan seeking ‘political patronage’ with latest statement: Khawaja Asif

GUJRANWALA: Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for seeking ‘political patronage’ in his latest statement, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists after the meeting of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders chaired by Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif called Imran Khan ‘political orphan’, saying that he was seeking patronage with lastest statement.

The defence minister also criticised the former premier for misleading PTI workings over ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

While replying to the question related to the meeting, Khawaja Asif said that Maryam Nawaz review the organisational structure of PML-N and wants to change the party’s path.

However, the minister suggested to continue the existing organisational structure and advised bringing the younger generation forward.

On Friday, former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that he is ready to talk with COAS General Syed Asim Munir for the betterment of the country.

While talking to the senior journalists at the Zaman Park residence, Imran Khan said that he will not surrender before anyone and he is not fighting with the establishment but he can do nothing if someone is not ready to talk.

He challenged his political rivals to prove a single corruption charge against him and his wife. He asked the army chief to find any corruption case against him. He alleged that Qamar Javed Bajwa had stabbed him in the back and he should face a court martial.

Khan said that Mohammed bin Salman is still in contact with him. The former premier said that he has recorded a video message regarding the threats to his life which is present in a foreign country.

