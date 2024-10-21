PTI Founder seeks access to personal doctors for medical checkup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission for his personal doctors to conduct a medical checkup, ARY News reported.

As per details, the petition was filed through Imran Khan’s counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

PTI Founder requested that his personal doctors be allowed to examine him, citing their familiarity with his medical history.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed concern over Imran Khan’s access to information, stating that the party founder is not being provided with newspapers or updates on the constitutional amendments.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated that PTI founder is in good physical condition and high-spirited during their meeting at Adiala Jail.

He said that the PTI founder is resolute in his stance, vowing to prioritise the rule of law and national dignity.

“I will spend 100 years in jail if needed, but I won’t compromise on the Constitution and national sovereignty,” the PTI chairman said quoting Imran Khan.

It is important to note here that on October 15, PTI chief Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that party founder Imran Khan undergone a medical checkup at Adiala Jail.

In a statement issued here, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that he was informed by the government about Imran Khan’s medical checkup at Adiala Jail. The PTI chairman, citing the government’s sources, said that two doctors, an ENT specialist, and a medical expert examined Imran Khan at about 4 pm.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the medical team confirmed that Imran Khan is in good health and even exercised for an hour.